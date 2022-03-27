Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

