Zilliqa 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.63 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 79.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $4.63 billion worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 166.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00322722 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004882 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $598.31 or 0.01333646 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003019 BTC.

The ChampCoin (TCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,865,503,984 coins and its circulating supply is 12,574,036,831 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

