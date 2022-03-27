Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the February 28th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 325.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ZFSVF stock opened at $487.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.25. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $383.00 and a 52-week high of $502.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

