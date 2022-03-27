ZUSD Trading Down 0.1% This Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $90,116.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.13 or 0.07000622 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,677.18 or 1.00109166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045966 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.