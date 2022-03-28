$988.33 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to announce $988.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $985.14 million to $993.68 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $901.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tobam grew its position in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.46. 1,177,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.