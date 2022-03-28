Aeon Price Reaches $0.17 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $11,834.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.00466576 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.