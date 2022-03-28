American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.30. 29,723,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,146,758. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,082,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,947,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

