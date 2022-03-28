Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $29.89 or 0.00062940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $13.45 million and approximately $46,562.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

