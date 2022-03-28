Brokerages Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNFR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.19. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33.

About Conifer (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.