Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price at $59.31

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.21.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

uniQure stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.42. 252,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95. uniQure has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 114.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

