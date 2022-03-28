Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $188.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.81. 593,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,665. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

