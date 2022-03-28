Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.31. 854,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,029. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

