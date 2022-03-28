Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after buying an additional 3,931,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $77,512,000. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $54,470,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,068,499 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $21,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.67.

About Cognyte Software (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.