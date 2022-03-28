Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives $29.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of DTCWY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,418. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

