Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 183,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

