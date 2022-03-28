Econ Financial Services Corp Buys Shares of 6,130 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $775,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,666. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

