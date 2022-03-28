Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $193,000 in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.89.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

