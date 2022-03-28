Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $88,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,627. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

