Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,307,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $125.48 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

