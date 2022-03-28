Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $6.95. 194,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $234.14 million, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 609.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 23,106 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 341,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

