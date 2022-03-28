Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Glaukos posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,678,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Glaukos by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 84,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 266,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.