Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of GFED traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.13. 6,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,005. The stock has a market cap of $140.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 19.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.