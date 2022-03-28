HyperQuant Price Tops $0.0001 (HQT)

HyperQuant (HQT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $10,530.66 and $20.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

