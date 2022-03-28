Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on KGSPY. Barclays dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($96.70) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of Kingspan Group stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.14. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.