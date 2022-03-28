Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives $6.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

LCTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.48 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,209. The firm has a market cap of $251.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,082.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 126,195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.