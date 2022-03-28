NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.64.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NOV stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.16. 2,986,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,505,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.98.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

