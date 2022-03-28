Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,119 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

NYSE:INVH remained flat at $$40.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,236,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,726. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

