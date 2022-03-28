Welch Group LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned 0.10% of Paychex worth $51,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Paychex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 3,988.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 87,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.65. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.74 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

