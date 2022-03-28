Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,599,000 after purchasing an additional 172,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,753,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Welltower by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.26. 1,653,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. Welltower has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $96.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

