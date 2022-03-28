Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 917,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,350. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,431,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 452.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5,532.2% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 197,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 194,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

