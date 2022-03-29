$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,834. The stock has a market cap of $287.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

