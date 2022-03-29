-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Fisker posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 254.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

FSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

In other news, Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the third quarter worth approximately $20,165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Fisker by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $11,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,778,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. Fisker has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

