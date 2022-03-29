$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. STORE Capital reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

