$0.62 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $247,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 52,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,524. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.30%.
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
