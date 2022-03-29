$0.62 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $247,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 52,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,524. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

