$0.78 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Three analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Shopify reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $13.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $22.07 on Monday, hitting $701.60. 2,429,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,366. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $748.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,183.41. Shopify has a 52-week low of $510.02 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

