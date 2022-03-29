$0.83 EPS Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $13.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $14.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.93 to $19.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

NYSE:MLM traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.54. 335,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

