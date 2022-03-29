17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 210,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 266,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $138.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -2.32.

17 Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:YQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 65.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.59%. The company had revenue of $85.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 285.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

