$221.25 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will report sales of $221.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.50 million to $225.00 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $204.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $944.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $948.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, reaching $78.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,995. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

