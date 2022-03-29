$435.01 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $435.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $435.04 million. SMART Global posted sales of $304.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,484. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.16.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

