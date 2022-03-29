$480.55 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) to announce $480.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $486.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.10 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $426.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.16. 863,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,476. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.61. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $111,991,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $105,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,599,000 after purchasing an additional 945,778 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

