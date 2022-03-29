$55.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) to post sales of $55.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $57.31 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $45.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $249.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.72 billion to $256.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $289.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $281.87 billion to $303.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,384.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,377,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $21.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,850.11. 1,707,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,691.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,799.23. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,005.45 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

