$574.09 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) to post $574.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $594.13 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $598.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASH. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 455,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,032. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

