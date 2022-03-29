$632.87 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will post $632.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $629.60 million to $635.00 million. Waters reported sales of $608.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

NYSE:WAT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.83. 478,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.32 and its 200-day moving average is $343.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. Waters has a 12-month low of $278.29 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Waters by 24.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

