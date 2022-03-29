$661.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will post sales of $661.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $657.70 million and the highest is $665.30 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $599.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.60. The company had a trading volume of 210,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,408. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

