Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in March

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ACGPF opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. Accell Group has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Accell Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Accell Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €53.00 ($58.24) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

