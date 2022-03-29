Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Achain has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $441,727.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00232700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00035553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00107462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

