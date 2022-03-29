ACoconut Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $391,315.61 and approximately $52,364.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

