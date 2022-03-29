Adappter Token (ADP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.18 Million

Adappter Token (ADP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Adappter Token has a market cap of $30.23 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded 55.1% lower against the US dollar. One Adappter Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.14 or 0.07206352 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,754.95 or 0.99804200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Adappter Token Coin Profile

Adappter Token’s launch date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,960,497,045 coins and its circulating supply is 725,123,599 coins. Adappter Token’s official website is adappter.io/eng.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Adappter Token

