Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.91.

Shares of AAV opened at C$8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.28 and a 1 year high of C$8.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

