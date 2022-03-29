Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Shares Up 0.8%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.31 and last traded at $157.20. 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($194.51) to €174.00 ($191.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €161.00 ($176.92) to €160.00 ($175.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.01.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

